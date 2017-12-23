Los Angeles – Perhaps, you were one of thousands who have traveled throughout Union Station the past several months.

You had to heed the orders of the Conductor, “All Aboard” as the historic landmark Union Station hosted a wonderful rotating collection of unique events, cutting edge performances, evocative music, unprecedented art exhibition and thought provoking cultural programming that shined the spotlight on the diverse group of top-notched entertainers, artists and innovators based in Greater Los Angeles.

You know the beginning of a great story, novel and or movie. “It was a cold and starry night,” or “It was a cold, wintry night” in the City of Angels on Friday, December 22, 2017.

This evening was the grand finale of the Cocoa Concert Series at Union Station, South Patio, 6:30pm-8:30pm. The evening featured the infectious Latin rhythms of Orquesta La Picante. The evening theme was It’s “A Very Salsa Christmas.”

This popular and acclaimed LA based band featured the tremendous talents of Fermin Sifontes-piano, Pablo Alemann-congas/leader of the band, Rigo Lopez-bass, Juan Karlos-timbales, Humberto Ruiz and Kerry Loeschan-trombones, and Gabriel Gonzales-vocals.

This was a marvelous Christmas Centric party with the band performing a unique blend of salsa classics to the delight of all in attendance. Orquesta La Picante provided the soundtrack, while La Familia Salseros moved and grooved with enough energy to warm up the festive proceedings. The band performed two pleasing sets.

This family-friendly holiday concert was set in a magnificent Winter Wonderland with a spectacular Holiday light display featuring thousands of glistening lights and snowflakes, surrounding a towering White Christmas tree. This is worth a visit with the family to Union Station for your last minute photo Greeting cards, selfies to post on your favorite Social Media platform-Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram. There are several options to grab a bite to eat in keeping with making this a family outing.

Attendees were able to warm up with a complimentary cup of Hot chocolate from the Cocoa bar served by Elf tenders. The entire family were engaged in the Holiday Craft Zone, where they were able to decorate cookies and create a one-of-a-kind ornament. The kids got involved as well in the Kid’s Zone with a Reindeer toss, Snowball slam, while the adults posed in the Naughty & Nice Photo Booth (you be the Judge).

Santa, King of Fashion (dated duds) was hilarious while hosting and moderating a portion of the program “Downtown Ugliest Sweater” contest. The winner of this fun event wore the Ugliest Christmas Jacket to take home the prize and bragging rights.

As a sweet treat, throughout the evening, guest munched on free candy canes and cotton candy served up by the Hollywood Candy Girls, while the most popular guy in Tinseltown, Santa worked the crowd posing for selfies with everyone.

Consider taking the family to Union Station to enjoy the wonderful Winter Wonderland, think photo Greeting Cards. Visit www.unionstationla.com/happenings to find out about upcoming events at Union Station, as it transforms from a transit hub to an Urban destination.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based music reviewer, writer and photographer. contact him via: [email protected]