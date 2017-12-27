*Rihanna is mourning the shooting death of her cousin in Barbados, just hours after they spent Christmas together with family.

Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, 21, was walking near his home at around 7 p.m. when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times and fled the scene, Sky News reported. He died at the hospital on Tuesday.

The singer honored her cousin in photos posted to Instagram as she called for an end to gun violence.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!” she wrote. “Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!”

Rihanna ended her post with “#endgunviolence.”

Police in Barbados launched an investigation into the shooting death and are asking anyone with information on the murder to contact them.