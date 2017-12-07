*TV One will cancel Roland Martin’s morning show “News One Now,” due to budget cuts. The journalist confirmed the news Wednesday on Twitter.

“Fam, the sad news is true. The staff of @tvonetv #NewsnewOneNow was informed this afternoon that after four years of doing groundbreaking and award-winning work, the show will cease production at the end of the year,” Martin tweeted.

Fam, the sad news is true. The staff of @tvonetv #NewsOneNow was informed this afternoon that after four years of doing groundbreaking and award-winning work, the show will cease production at the end of the year. Our last live show will be Dec. 21. #BringTheFunk — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) December 7, 2017

“They called a meeting on Wednesday and told the staff they were canceling the show. They’re having significant financial problems and they have to scale back,” a source told Page Six.

“After four years of award-winning programming and distinguished service to our viewers as the only black daily newscast on television, the network has made the difficult decision to suspend the production of NewsOne Now as a daily morning news show. The last live show is scheduled [Dec. 21],” TV One’s interim GM, Michelle Rice wrote in a memo.

The news shocked staffers — including Martin, as the network just expanded the morning show to two hours in September.

“There were lots of tears … The staff was completely caught off guard,” the source said.

Fans of the show mourned the loss on Twitter.

“You are the reason why I got into politics…when one door closes, another opens…wherever you go, we will follow..#bringonthefunk,” Twitter user @BigBadMeema wrote.

Another fan said: This is just crazy. @rolandsmartin morning show had real substance and covered the issues of our community.” @rolandsmartin

Patria Ann Jenkins wrote, “Roland I am very sorry to hear that I love the show. You brought all the information with a black perspective.”

User Nick Scott Turner wrote, I’m so disappointed to hear that @ newsone has been canceled. My kids and I listen to @ rolandsmartin every morning while they get ready for school. We need news from a Black perspective.”

“Maybe if the viewers make enough noise, @tvonetv will reconsider canceling @rolandsmartin’s # NewsOneNow – the ONLY news show geared towards African Americans – and ditch the dozen or so black crime shows they air!,” wrote Twitter user Jawn Murray.

The memo added: “While we will continue our long-standing partnership with Roland Martin to ensure his important voice can be heard across all Urban One platforms examining issues of importance to the black community, we regret this decision adversely affects several of our valued colleagues whose positions will be eliminated with the suspension of the show.”