*FX is about to make history with its order of “Pose,” a new dance musical series from “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story” and “Feud” producers Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Brad Falchuk.

The show features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted television series, the network stated in its announcement Wednesday.

Set in the 1980s, Pose looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

Evan Peters (American Horror Story, the X-Men franchise) and Kate Mara (American Horror Story, House of Cards) play New Jersey couple “Stan” and “Patty,” who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of New York City in the 1980s. James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek, What Would Diplo Do?) plays Peters’ financial kingpin boss “Matt.”

When “Pose” was initially announced, it was reported that white “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany was cast in one of the roles. That role has since been reconceived and re-written to be a 50-year-old African-American woman. Charlayne Woodard (The Leftovers, Law & Order: SVU, ER) has been cast in that role.

After a six-month nationwide search by casting director Alexa Fogel (Atlanta), the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles ever for a scripted series are being assembled. The transgender talent includes MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore (pictured above), Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross.

The series also stars Tony winner Billy Porter as well as newcomers Ryan Jamaal Swain and Dyllon Burnside. Janet Mock and Our Lady J are among the producers.

In conjunction with Murphy’s Half Initiative, the series will be bringing on emerging transgender directors to be mentored through his Directing Mentorship Program.

Murphy said, “I am thrilled to join forces with [FX CEO] John Landgraf and FX Networks and FXP and Dana Walden, Gary Newman and Fox 21 Television Studios to present what I think is a game changer of a show, which at its heart is an uplifting series about the universal quest for identity, family and respect. Along with being a dance musical and an affirming look at American life in the 1980s, I’m so proud that Pose and FX has made history right from the beginning by featuring the most trans series regular actors ever in an American television production. Additionally, the first season Pose will feature 50-plus LGBTQ characters – a record in American television history. I can’t wait for people to see this incredibly talented, passionate cast.”

FX has ordered eight episodes for season one of “Pose,” which is scheduled to begin production in February in New York and premiere on FX in the summer of 2018.