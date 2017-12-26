*Meet Samantha Sorillo of Miami, the woman who is backing African-American gun clubs.

According to a recent study published by the Pew Research Center, gun ownership among African Americans is on the rise. Sorillo, a physical therapist and single mother, according to her Twitter profile, owns four firearms — 3 handguns and an AR-15 assault rifle.

She is also the vice president of Miami’s Black Arms Gun Club, one of the newest such clubs for African Americans, per The Times.

The BBC recently caught up with Sorrillo at a gun range in Florida to talk about the motivation behind gun ownership among African Americans, and particularly women. As many as 59 percent of Black households in the U.S. view owning a gun as a necessity.

“The media portrays African Americans, a lot of times, in a negative way,” Sorillo, who originally hails from New York City, told the BBC. “So it’s important that they see my face and others, to show that we’re training and responsible gun owners.”

Sorillo said the gun club is focused on being a place for Black folks to fraternize over guns, but the club welcomes gun enthusiasts from any background as long as they support the group’s goals and agenda, according to the report.

Sorillo’s personal reason for owning guns comes down to an increased sense of safety.

“That’s why I’m here at the gun range — to make sure that if I defend myself, I will hit my target.” She added, “Being an African American woman, there are also issues that I identify with — that other demographics cannot identify with.”

Watch the full interview with Sorillo via the clip (above).