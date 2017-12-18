*Police in Newark, New Jersey have stepped up security at the home of Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) after the legislator and his family received a death threat.

Newark cops were alerted by U.S. Capitol Police “regarding a threat on the life” of Booker and his family members, the city’s mayor, Ras Baraka, said Saturday in a statement. “As a result, members of the Police Division’s Executive Protection Unit have been assigned to provide security at the Senator’s residence in Newark,” the mayor said.

Baraka did not provide further information on the threat.

Booker, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest critics in Congress, was recently in Alabama for the special Senate election that pitted Republican Roy Moore against Democrat Doug Jones.

In recent days, Booker has blasted the Federal Communications Commission decision to repeal net neutrality, slammed what he called Trump’s “all-out assault on the LGBTQ community,” and called for the president to resign over accusations of sexual harassment.