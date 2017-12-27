*Solange took to Instagram Wednesday (Dec 27) with a lengthy post revealing her quiet battle with a nervous system disorder, and that it’s forced her to cancel a scheduled New Year’s Eve performance at Afropunk in South Africa.

“Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times…Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share…However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder,” she begins her Instagram post.

She later divulges details about how her doctors refused to clear her for “such an extended lengthy flight,” and that doing a “rigorous show right after” wouldn’t be in her best interest.

“It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me,” she writes.” Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after.”

Having slayed last August at the NY edition of Afropunk in Brooklyn, Solange promised fans in South Africa that she would be back, despite her recent setback.

“I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance…..as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways.”

Read her entire post below: