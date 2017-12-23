*Uh oh. Cardi B‘s past may be coming back to haunt her.

Just when the super hot rapper was getting ready to get and show some love for the holidays with a new single, “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage, out of nowhere somebody drops an alleged sex tape of her.

Damn, damn, damn she’s no doubt saying right about now. The “revealing” video surfaced online Friday. Meanwhile, MTONews claims the nude woman depicted in the clip is the stripper-turned-recording star.

So far there’s been no comment from Cardi B’s rep about the tape that’s alleged to be her in it.

And you can best believe her fans are too pissed about the incident.

“Yes, [Cardi B] used to be a stripper who has naked videos from her past stop bringing it up when she doing good always hating going on it’s really sad,” said one disappointed follower

Another added:

“Why are people leaking nude videos of Cardi B? She used to be a stripper, her naked body isn’t a secret or a scandal. Y’all won’t let anyone successful keep their past in the past.”

For what it’s worth, the video is said to be a “preview” to a more explicit sex tape.

In the video, the woman who is said to be the “Bodak Yellow” raptress is laughing, twerking and bending over for the camera.

Meanwhile, as we said up top, a video with her latest tune was also released on Friday, which had some fans speculating the alleged sex-tape scandal might be a p.r. stunt.

“She obviously has haters that are trying to block her shine,” posted a fan.

In spite of the drama, we wish Cardi B a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.