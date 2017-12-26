*The New England Patriots have added some much-needed muscle to its defensive line…and from a bona fide former enemy.

The defending Super Bowl champions have signed former Steelers linebacker James Harrison after he visited with the team on Tuesday. The 39-year-old cleared waivers on Monday after Pittsburgh released him last Saturday.

During his time with the Steelers, Harrison won two Super Bowls while also racking up a franchise high 80.5 sacks.

But this year, the 39-year-old has seen his playing time diminish due to the rise of rookie T.J. Watt and others. In 2017, Harrison has played in just five games and recorded three tackles.

On the Patriots, Harrison joins a linebacker/pass rushing unit that are in desperate need of a fresh linebacker as they’ve been decimated by injuries this year including a season ender for star linebacker Dont’a Hightower and a calf injury that has hampered Kyle Van Noy in the last few weeks.

We’re waiting to hear what Snoop Dogg has to say about this. In the meantime, here’s the rest of Steeler Nation. They are not happy.

I guess one way to help fans forget about the dropped TD and endzone interception is to let go of a monster so he can sign with your mortal enemy right before playoffs. @steelers @Patriots #JamesHarrison — Chris (@leechris) December 26, 2017

#JamesHarrison should be ashamed of himself for this! He looks like #KevinDurant doing this traitor move! @steelers pull all his memorabilia out the office and stadium!!!💪🏿 https://t.co/dVErMHpbsl — slprck (@slprck) December 26, 2017

Damn remember when Nick Cannon stayed at Atlanta A&T even though he was taken off the Drumline and offered a scholarship to Morris Brown? Loyalty ain’t a thing anymore #JamesHarrison — Shane Darrow (@ShaneDarrow) December 26, 2017

Pats fans, however, couldn’t be happier.