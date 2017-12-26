James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warmups before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 10, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

*The New England Patriots have added some much-needed muscle to its defensive line…and from a bona fide former enemy.

Finally… A teammate that’s older than me!😂😂 @tombrady

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

The defending Super Bowl champions have signed former Steelers linebacker James Harrison after he visited with the team on Tuesday. The 39-year-old cleared waivers on Monday after Pittsburgh released him last Saturday.

During his time with the Steelers, Harrison won two Super Bowls while also racking up a franchise high 80.5 sacks.

But this year, the 39-year-old has seen his playing time diminish due to the rise of rookie T.J. Watt and others. In 2017, Harrison has played in just five games and recorded three tackles.

On the Patriots, Harrison joins a linebacker/pass rushing unit that are in desperate need of a fresh linebacker as they’ve been decimated by injuries this year including a season ender for star linebacker Dont’a Hightower and a calf injury that has hampered Kyle Van Noy in the last few weeks.

We’re waiting to hear what Snoop Dogg has to say about this. In the meantime, here’s the rest of Steeler Nation. They are not happy.

Pats fans, however, couldn’t be happier.

