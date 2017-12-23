*In the latest episode of the WEtv reality series called “Tamar & Vince,” Tamar Braxton continues to shed light on the reason she chose to dump her estranged husband as her manager.

Braxton opens up to her stylist and hairstylist about her relationship issues with Vincent Herbert. Then she drops the bomb that she has decided to fire him as her manager.

“I feel like I have to make an executive decision and keep it moving,” she told her hairstylist in the video clip – watch it above.

In the confessional clip, Tamar reveals that firing Vince was a hard but necessary decision in order to save her marriage.

“I’m just going to tell him that this is what it is and if you want to be a part [of it], then you’ll be a part, and if you don’t want to be a part then you’ll be successful without me,” Tamar added.