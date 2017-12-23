*Tamron Hall sparked debate on social media when she posted a “woke” photo of a Black Santa statue on Instagram.

The former MSNBC News and “Today” show anchor is keeping the “black-theme” going this holiday season, as she has unveiled multiple photos and videos of her stylish “Queen Rises” Christmas tree (see below).

It appears that the tree was too big to fit inside her NYC apartment. So Hall decided to squeeze the tall tree on her balcony. She said it took her more than 12 hours to decorate the tree.

Several reports note that the natural tree is decorated with pink, rose gold, ombre ornaments and pink butterflies. The doll queen placed on the top is a lovely addition.

Hall explained her tree’s theme: “Almost ready for her close up. This year’s family tree theme, “Queen Rises.” Yes, a real tree this year. Bye #ombre #pink #purple. #Queen reigns. #christmastree. Tree-topper showstopper lol.”

Adding: “The #realtree is finished. #feelgoodfriday. Outside is the new inside. Butterflies and free spirits gotta fly.”

She also shared a picture of the tree covered with snow and captioned it: “Because of y’all were worried. #butterflies and #Queen #Angel survived first #nyc snow of the season. Love and hugs. Happy Saturday. I promise the last pic lol. It took me 12 LONG hrs to finish this project, so I had to share.”

#christmastree #angel A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Fans applauded Hall’s hard work, with one saying: “Tamron I love your Christmas Tree and ornaments on your Tree. This is a beautiful tree. I need it in the House. It is too big for the balcony. I hope you don’t block me. I’m your sistah.”

Another added: “Hall it’s just beautiful! I miss seeing you on the Today show, and you brought so much beauty and class. Merry Christmas! Lovely Christmas tree, but of course love the butterflies!”

A third wrote: “Gorgeous a themed color tree, puts my lil ombré tree to shame! I must see her face, and I must know where you found her Tamron. This is your best tree yet!! Are you still going to donate the decorations? I’ll have to screenshot this to try and copy next yea.”

Tamron Hall is said to be working on a new talk show.