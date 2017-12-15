*Days after his indefinite suspension from PBS, Tavis Smiley has now lost the touring company behind his theatrical production about Martin Luther King’s final months, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Live producer Mills Entertainment has pulled out of backing what was to be a nationwide 40-city tour of Death of a King: A Live Theatrical Experience, based on Smiley’s 2014 book.

Mills Entertainment said Friday that “in light of the recent allegations” it will be “suspending our relationship with” Smiley. “We take seriously the allegations,” the statement added.

Smiley, who also lost his Walmart sponsorship amid the allegations, was suspended by PBS after an independent investigation uncovered “multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS.”

According to Variety, the investigation found that Smiley had engaged in sexual relationships with multiple subordinates and created “a verbally abusive and threatening environment.”

Smiley has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. In a lengthy Facebook post, he responded to the allegations, saying PBS “overreacted” and calling it “a rush to judgment.” He said he has never harassed anyone and claimed one relationship the network uncovered was consensual. PBS said in reply that it stands by the integrity of the investigation.