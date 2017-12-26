*Talk show host Tavis Smiley has done another interview to defend himself against multiple sexual misconduct allegations that led to his removal at PBS.

This time, he’s going after press coverage of the nonstop #MeToo accusations.

“The media is painting with too broad a brush,” Smiley told the Associated Press on Tuesday. “We have lost all sense of nuance and proportionality in how we cover these stories.”

Smiley, the longtime host of his self-titled show on PBS, admitted to having consensual sexual relationships with subordinates, but denied their accusations of sexual misconduct.

Smiley told the AP that by speaking publicly about his relationships with female coworkers he could help the media differentiate between his case and other allegations of harassment, assault and rape that have brought down prominent men in recent weeks.

“The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision,” the network said in a statement earlier this month, citing the relationships as the main reason for his firing.

Smiley broke his silence on the allegations last week, first speaking to “Good Morning America” and then to Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”