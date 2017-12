*A restaurant in Lubbock, Texas, is defending its racist sign that uses a derogatory term for black people and depicts a blackface caricature.

The vintage neon sign boasts the words “Coon Chicken Inn” on the lips of a blackface caricature. An irate customer, Jessica Rios, shared a picture of the sign on Facebook, which spread quickly over social media.

The photo has been taken down, but not before it reached management at Cook’s Garage, CBS affiliate KLBK reports.



In a Thursday Facebook post, the restaurant responded to the outrage:

“We did not put this sign up to be derogatory, racist or to offend anyone. This is part of Americana History…just like everything else hung in our collection and buildings. Aunt Jemima, mammies, and lots of other black collectibles are highly sought after, as is Americana collectibles with white characters. The Coon Chicken Inn was an actual restaurant started in the 20’s. Again, we want to stress we do not intend to offend anyone, and are only preserving a part of history that should remind us all of the senselessness of racial prejudice.”

The Cook’s Garage logo is inspired by racist caricatures used during slavery — and black folks are not here to be reminded “of the senselessness of racial prejudice,” as we continue to live through it daily.

Some comments on the Cook’s Garage post agree, one woman wrote, “Maybe this part of ‘Americana history’ is absolute shit and shouldn’t be memorialized?”

Another user commented, “History is there to teach and learn from not to keep bringing up and keeping the hate alive.”

Of course, the racist trolls disagreed, telling Cook’s Garage to “keep up the good work” and suggesting that those offended by the sign should “get over it.”