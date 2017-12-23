*Tiffany Haddish once filed a restraining order against her now ex-husband William Stewart — and the details of it have been leaked, The YBF reports.

Haddish detailed the domestic violence she suffered in her new memoir, “The Last Black Unicorn,” but she admits that some of the stories were “tweaked” for a better read.

The “Girls Trip” star has been vocal about being abused in her past relationships yet she claims the details about the abuse are not 100% true in her book.

However, RadarOnline obtained a copy of a restraining order against Stewart, which Tiffany filed in July 2011 to the Los Angeles Superior Court… and the details are pearl-clutching.

There are two accounts Tiffany recalls in the documents. One where he choked her out in Montreal and another when he choked and body slammed her.

RadarOnline reports:

“We were in Montreal, Canada, when he choked me in the stairway of the hotel,” Haddish alleged in the filing. “I ran away from him. I ran because he was trying to make me stay in the room. But I wanted to stay in the lobby and talk to my fellow comedians.” When she was asked if any weapons were used in this incident, Haddish referred to Stewart’s “very strong hands.” She described bruises on her neck from the altercation.

The comedian detailed another incident that took place that month when Stewart “choked” her, and she tried to punch him to “make him stop.”

“He ran after me and took me down to the ground,” she claimed. ” I got free and then he got me again. I could not get out or yell for help because he was sitting on me.”

In June 2011, Haddish described another domestic violence dispute where she endured a “black eye, bruised neck, elbow, and back.”

“He body slammed me and choked me — threw me up against a wall,” Haddish claimed. Cops were called during the incident. Haddish was granted a temporary restraining order but later dropped it to work out her marriage. Two years later, she divorced Stewart for good.

William denies ever hitting her and he gave a radio interview recently saying the stories in her new book about him abusing her are lies.

While Tiffany admits some of the details in her memoir are embellished, she said she plans to spill the true tea in the audiobook. So, you’ll have to cop it for the real deal.