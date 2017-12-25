*Unfortunately, we have some very bad news we have to pass along to you on Christmas Day.

Tragedy has struck the family of Eric garner again. According to news reports, Erica Garner, who became an anti-police brutality advocate after her father’s death (literally) at the hands police, suffered a heart attack Saturday night and as of this posting is in critical condition.

Miss Garner, whose father’s life was taken by NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo in a chokehold in 2014, is on life support in ICU in a Brooklyn hospital, reports the NY Daily News.

Erica, 27, and a mother of two, is unable to breathe on her own, the family said.

Esaw Snipes-Garner, Erica’s mother, told The News her daughter’s condition was grave but the family hadn’t given up hope. “(She) is still with us. She’s fighting,” the mom said. Snipes-Garner said her daughter’s cardiac arrest was brought on by an asthma attack Saturday night. Erica, already the mom of an 8-year-old daughter, gave birth to a boy in August, Snipes-Garner said. After that pregnancy, Erica suffered a first cardiac arrest a few months ago, her mother said. The pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which doctors discovered was enlarged — a condition Erica had not been aware of, Snipes-Garner added.

As far as the current situation, Snipes-Garner says it’s a waiting game for her daughter, filled with family prayers and loving support.

“She’s not doing well and we’re praying,” Snipes-Garner told The News.

Erica’s foster mother, Tanya Goode, left the Brooklyn hospital in tears late on Christmas Eve, flanked by two of Erica’s brothers and a sister-in-law.

“I was here last night and I’ve been here all day today,” Goode told The News.

“Erica is on life support. She can’t breathe on her own. So, she’s not doing well,” a distraught Goode said.

Erica’s sister, Emerald Snipes, shared her thoughts on Facebook Sunday.

“My sister had another heart attack last night and she’s in critical condition,” Snipes wrote.

“I just left the hospital and it’s not looking good. … I pray she makes it; she has two little ones to live for,” the sister said.

She also noted that the family was having a hard time handling the holiday in light of what was going on.

“Don’t even feel like Christmas but I gotta fake smile for my baby,” Snipes posted later on Facebook.

“Erica better get better soon. She get on my last nerve but I’d rather fight with my sister then to lose her,” she wrote.

Developing …