

*OK, so who do you believe … Sarah Huckabee Sanders or the New York Times?

We’re referring to a new bombshell report from the New York Times that quotes the orange a-hole in the White House saying that Haitians entering the U.S. “all have AIDS” and that Nigerians would never “go back to their huts” once they saw America. Sanders says it didn’t happen.

Again, who do you believe?

Here’s the full story: