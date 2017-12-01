US President Donald Trump speaks about his 12-day trip to Asia, fair trade, and the economy, at the White House on November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC.

US President Donald Trump speaks about his 12-day trip to Asia, fair trade, and the economy, at the White House on November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC.

*White House maintenance work orders obtained by a local DC news outlet reveal that the building’s grounds on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. are infested with mice, cockroaches and ants.

NBC 4 Washington got its hands on the hundreds of work orders showing a number of requests to deal with vermin in the White House, including mice in the situation room and the White House Navy mess food service area.

Other requests reported cockroach infestations in at least four parts of the White House, and a colony of ants living in chief of staff John Kelly’s office.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the 95th annual national Christmas tree lighting ceremony held by the National Park Service on the Ellipse near the White House on November 30, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the 95th annual national Christmas tree lighting ceremony held by the National Park Service on the Ellipse near the White House on November 30, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Donald and Melania Trump were on hand to light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday, but the annual ceremony lacked the usual crowds who filled the Ellipse during the Obama years.

A photo tweeted from ABC7’s Steve Rudin showed rows upon rows of empty seats.

The image paled in comparison to the crowds President Obama drew at his first tree lighting in 2009.

Soon enough, the photo went viral with many on social media comparing the sparse crowds to those who attended Trump’s inauguration in January.

Republish
Reprint