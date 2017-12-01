*White House maintenance work orders obtained by a local DC news outlet reveal that the building’s grounds on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. are infested with mice, cockroaches and ants.

NBC 4 Washington got its hands on the hundreds of work orders showing a number of requests to deal with vermin in the White House, including mice in the situation room and the White House Navy mess food service area.

Other requests reported cockroach infestations in at least four parts of the White House, and a colony of ants living in chief of staff John Kelly’s office.

Meanwhile, Donald and Melania Trump were on hand to light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday, but the annual ceremony lacked the usual crowds who filled the Ellipse during the Obama years.

A photo tweeted from ABC7’s Steve Rudin showed rows upon rows of empty seats.

The National Tree Lighting ceremony was beautiful this evening – but hard not to notice the empty seats. #Christmas #DMV #USA pic.twitter.com/oKMrnnBekG — Steve Rudin ABC7 (@SteveRudinABC7) November 30, 2017

The image paled in comparison to the crowds President Obama drew at his first tree lighting in 2009.

Left: The National Tree Lighting ceremony when the Muslim president hosted it. Right: The National Tree Lighting ceremony when the president who brought “Merry Christmas” back to the White House hosted it. pic.twitter.com/tBewRLRM9p — Notorious D.A.B. (@DabAggin) December 1, 2017

Don’t retweet this National Tree Lighting comparison picture. @realDonaldTrump will be mad to see more came to @BarackObama’s ceremony. pic.twitter.com/elVrlFEciD — Jeremy Dickey (@JeremyDDickey) November 30, 2017

Soon enough, the photo went viral with many on social media comparing the sparse crowds to those who attended Trump’s inauguration in January.