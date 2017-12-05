*Just days after Donald Trump tweeted himself into serious obstruction of justice allegations, Tyrese Gibson also unwittingly admitted to committing an unlawful act, using his own words to dig his grave.

The singer was on “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show” recently when he lit into his ex-wife Norma Gibson, his favorite target-du-jour other than The Rock. Tyrese went into detail about how he only married Norma to keep her in the country… a move also known as marriage fraud.

“I married you to keep you in the country. I never married you because I was happily married. You’re from London. I married you because we had a baby on the way and I had to do whatever I had to do so that I’m not traveling all the way to London just to spend quality time with my baby,” Tyrese said. “You know that I married her to keep her in the country. I’m giving ya’ll the raw scoop.” [Watch video of his tirade above.]

In the U.S., marriage fraud is considered a federal crime. “Any individual who knowingly enters into a marriage for the purpose of evading any provision of the immigration laws shall be imprisoned for not more than 5 years, or fined not more than $250,000, or both,” the law states.

This is just the latest missive Tyrese has hurled toward his first wife, who had filed a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the actor in September claiming he beat their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services closed its investigation into the allegations in early November without charging the actor.

Weeks later, the court awarded him 50/50 joint custody of Shayla, beginning in January, and denied Norma’s request to make the restraining order permanent.