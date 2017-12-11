*Miss Collins, I hope I can speak for you? ‘No, muthaf**ker! I’m NOT fine!!!’

That’s what I’d like to say to the officer whose K-9 walked up on 52-year-old Desiree Collins of St. Paul, Minnesota — who happened to be near a trash bin when his K-9 proceeded to maul her. Just because…

The dog was being walked on an exceptionally long leash; in the presence of at least three officers who witnessed the attack — which was captured on their body cam.

As Miss Collins screamed through her pain, with the dog still biting into her arm, one officer can be heard saying, “You’re fine. You’re fine.”

“What did I do to him?” the frightened woman asked after the dog released its vicious bite and she was helped up by two officers.

“Nothing. It’s not your fault,” said one officer as another quipped, “You were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

While it may be tempting to view this as Miss Collins being the victim of a race move, as some reports seem to infer when speaking of how it was handled, if you have any sense about animal behavior, you too may agree with the “wrong place, wrong time” remark.

As I do.

Article with video continues at EURThisNthat.