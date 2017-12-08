*Wendy Williams has a has a crazy ass problem with Patti LaBelle stating the obvious about the late Luther Vandross‘ sexuality. And her reason is crazy and twisted, too.

As revealed earlier this week in a clip from her appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live’,” Patti told host Andy Cohen about Luther’s sexuality.

Patti explained why Luther never came out publicly as gay — making it the first time anyone close to the late singer has confirmed his sexuality.

“Basically, he did not want his mother to be — although she might have known, but he wasn’t going to come out and say this to the world, Patti said.”

She also suggested that the news may have affected Vandross’ female fans.

“He had a lot of lady fans and he told me he just didn’t want to upset the world.”

Of course Wendy had her thoughts on Patti’s comments. As far as she’s concerned, Patti should have kept her mouth shut

” She should have said ‘no comment.’ If he had asked me something like that, then – it’s okay for me to talk about it. I didn’t know Luther Vandross.”

OK, wait a minute, is that supposed to make sense? It’s not OK for Patti to be honest because she knew Luther, but it’s OK for you (Wendy) to say it because you DIDN’T know him?

Oh Lawd, where is Tami Roman and her bonnet when you need her?

Anyway, check it out below. Whatchoo think?