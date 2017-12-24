*We bet that if you asked the controversial Dr. Umar Johnson, he would probably agree that it sucks to be him right about now.

That’s because he’s under investigation over his psychology license after he was contacted by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs about the validity of said license.

Johnson posted the notice on his Twitter account and announced his “farewell tour.”

Here’s what he added on Instagram about his situation:

“Sometimes I ask myself why did I start this campaign. I’m ready to return all the donations and move to Afrika, in an effort to give our boys a school they deserve I’ve had countless coons consistently harass white people in the power structure until they’ve decided to strip me of my credentials, arrest my fund, and audit me.

“Hundreds of phone calls to my degree granting institutions harassing them about my credentials, the same questions over & over again on every radio show, countless social network jokes & campaigns to diminish the credibility of the one man black parents can count on to assist for free with saving their children from the mental health & mis-education systems, this is the thanks I get for helping to save a generation of Black boys.

“On top of all the betrayals I’ve had my own father join in on the fun. This Kwanzaa tour will be my farewell conscious community tour for a while. I’m taking a break from social network as well. I need to take care of me now. I will keep pushing for the school until my detractors successfully kill that campaign also. Whether we succeed or fail just know that my intentions were honorable, and I tried my best, this is another victory for the mentally enslaved….”

Needless to say, Black Twitter wanted in to heap hate on the situation:

“Dr” “Umar” “Johnson” is a fraud & exists b/c single black mothers r prolific. This dude isn’t 4 men, black white or yellow. His game is 2 establish an “alpha male” persona in the “conscious” ⚫️ community to prey on female hypergamy and enrich himself w/ speeches and donations. pic.twitter.com/X7LiN3aDEC — DJ Akuma (@tharealDJAkuma) December 22, 2017

#UmarJohnsonDelicensingParty

Date: Jan 8th 2018

Place: Anywhere Black folks are tired of fraud ass niggas

Time: Whenever he gets stripped of the ability to spread his BS

*Bring your refund forms for your donation to Umar’s “school”*

*Free Hennyritas from 5-7pm* — William Jamal Richardson (@DecolonialBlack) December 22, 2017

Here’s what Johnson posted as far as his farewell tour: