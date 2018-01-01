A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Defining myself, as opposed to being defined by others, is one of the most difficult challenges I face.” – Carol Moseley-Braun

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 12: Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 51. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 48. Singer Amerie is 38. Actress Naya Rivera (”Glee”) is 31. Singer Zayn (One Direction) is 25.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 12, 1965: Lorraine Hansberry, author and dramatist, dies.