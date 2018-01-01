A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

If you succumb to the temptation of using violence in the struggle, unborn generations will be the recipients of a long and desolute night of bitterness, and your chief legacy to the future will be an endless reign of meaningless chaos. – Martin Luther King, Jr.

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 15: Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 61. Singer Lisa Lisa of Lisa Lisa and the Cult Jam is 51. Actress Regina King is 47. Rapper Pitbull is 37.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 15, 1929: Activist and civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr. was born.