A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

If you succumb to the temptation of using violence in the struggle, unborn generations will be the recipients of a long and desolute night of bitterness, and your chief legacy to the future will be an endless reign of meaningless chaos. – Martin Luther King, Jr.

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 16: Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner of The Marvelettes is 74. Actress-dancer Debbie Allen is 68. Singer Maxine Jones of En Vogue is 59. Singer Sade is 59. Actor Richard T. Jones (”Judging Amy”) is 46. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is 38.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 16, 1986: A bronze bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. is the first of any black American placed in the Capitol.