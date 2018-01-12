*Grammy-winner Adele told Rolling Stone that she remains cautious as her star continues to rise because she’s terrified of fame.

“People think I hate being famous and I don’t. I’m really frightened of it,” she said. “I think it’s really toxic, and I think it’s really easy to be dragged into it. Watching Amy [Winehouse] deteriorate is one of the reasons I’m a bit frightened. We were all very entertained by her being a mess. I was f—king sad about it, but if someone showed me a picture of her looking bad, I’d look at it. If we hadn’t looked, then they’d have stopped taking her picture. That level of attention is really frightening, especially if you don’t live around all that showbiz stuff.”

Adele has remained relatively quiet since the success of “Skyfall” in 2012, and her hiatus found her putting music on hold while she focused on being a first time mother, and she tells the publication how her little boy has changed her life.

“He’s a little angel. All the things I really like about myself, he brings out in me, and he’s the only person that tells me no. He completely rules me,” she admitted. “He’s the boss of me, and it’s so funny for other people to watch, because I’m the boss of everything in my work life.”

As for her partner, Simon Konecki, Adele admits that he’s more of a man than her last boyfriend.

“He’s so supportive and that takes a very big man, because I’m very successful at what I do,” she said. “My last boyfriend was uncomfortable with how successful I was and the fact that he had to share me with lots of people.”

While her hiatus had little effect on the success of latest release, she admits that being a recluse has caused her to lose touch on what’s cool and hip at the moment.

“I’ve lost touch with music. Not, like, all music…but I feel like I don’t know what’s going on in the charts and in popular culture.” She added: ”I’ve not lost touch with, like, reality—just with what’s current.”

Adele says that as her fame took off, she found herself turning to familiar faces to help stay grounded.

“As 21 got bigger and bigger, I started getting back with all my old friends. I needed them big time,” she recollected. “I’ve heard about a squad. I wish my squad was all supermodels. We are, in our brains. I guess I have my own squad.”

She also revealed that there is one special A-lister she would love to induct into her “squad.”

“It’s not as interesting as some of the other squads that are around right now, but maybe Rihanna can be in my squad! That would be really cool. Oh, God. She’s life itself, isn’t she? I love her.”

Read more from Adele’s Rolling Stone interview here.