*Director Ava DuVernay has dropped yet another teaser from her highly anticipated “A Wrinkle in Time” film which stars 14-year-old Storm Reid, who made her film debut in “12 Years a Slave.”

As noted by The Root, DuVernay shared the clip New Year’s Eve on Twitter along with the caption, “I’ve always loved New Year’s Eve. A day laced with both memories and possibilities. Time and space fold to bring us into a new dimension of sorts. A real wrinkle in time occurs. Wishing beauty and bravery to all in your new year. Tesser well. xo”

“Be a warrior” indeed.

Peep the clip below.

“A Wrinkle in Time” drops March 9.

I’ve always loved New Year’s Eve. A day laced with both memories and possibilities. Time and space fold to bring us into a new dimension of sorts. A real wrinkle in time occurs. Wishing beauty and bravery to all in your new year. Tesser well. xo pic.twitter.com/zB6nIINlwb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 31, 2017

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Chicago Woman Shot During an Argument While Streaming on Facebook Live [Watch]

Rapper Kevin Gates is just days away from being released from prison, according to multiple reports.

Gates served 5 months in a Florida prison after he was sentenced for kicking a woman in her chest during a 2015 concert.

Watch the moment go down via the player below:

The day he was set to be released on the charge, an outstanding weapons-related warrant popped up, and he landed back in prison with a 30-month sentence.

Lindsey Hess at the Illinois Department of Correction now tells TMZ that Kevin is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, after serving 9 months.

He’s getting out on parole, and his release conditions include mandatory supervision and no possession of firearms.