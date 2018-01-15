*Barry Jenkins and Chadwick Boseman will join forces for the 1970s set international thriller “Expatriate.”

Jenkins will direct the “Black Panther” star in the Universal feature centering on a plane hijacking. Boseman penned the feature with his writing partner, Logan Coles.

“La La Land” producer Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce for their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions banner, while Mark Johnson (Downsizing) will produce via his Gran Via Productions, along with Mark Ceryak. Coles will serve as an executive producer.

Jenkins, who last year won the adapted screenplay Oscar for Moonlight, is currently in production on the James Baldwin adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk.” He is also attached to a miniseries adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad.”

Boseman is gearing up for the February release of “Black Panther,” his Marvel stand-alone. The actor was last seen in theaters with the Thurgood Marshall biopic “Marshall,” where he stars as the future Supreme Court justice.