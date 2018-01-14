*On Friday in Atlanta, an interfaith coalition of religious leaders took to the pulpit of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was baptized as a child, to condemn Donald Trump‘s “shithole countries” statements on the eve of the King holiday weekend.

The Rev. Timothy McDonald, pastor of the First Iconium Baptist Church in east Atlanta, wondered about people who heard Trump’s remarks.

“What concerns me is the silence of all the other people, the other people who were in the room,” McDonald said. “Where are their voices? The other senators who sat there and listened. What did they say? What did they think?”

(Although Trump tweeted Friday that he did not say “shithole,” some senators said he did, while other senators said they didn’t recall the comment.)

