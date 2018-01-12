

Well, well, well. What do we have here? Why it’s a sleazy report about the sleazy orange a-hole in the White House.

The Wall Street Journal, a conservative news outlet no less, is reporting that Donald Trump had his attorney, Michael Cohen, pay $130,000 to a woman named Stephanie Clifford (a/k/a Stormy Daniels) from revealing the fact she and Trump had a sexual encounter as part of a non-disclosure agreement.

Clifford, er, Daniels told sources interviewed by the Journal that she and Trump had a consensual sexual encounter in 2006, the year after he and Melania Trump were married. Clifford was 27 years old at the time of the alleged encounter in Lake Tahoe.

“I ended up with Donald in his hotel room. Picture him chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities,” Daniels told fellow porn star Alana Evans.

Here’s the FULL story …