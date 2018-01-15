*For the first time, the NAACP Image Awards were held on the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. The 49th edition of the awards was held Monday night (01-15-18) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that ABC’s “black-ish” commanded the comedy category in television, but “Power” ruled Outstanding Drama. The hilarious “Girls Trip” won for Outstanding Motion Picture and the Entertainer of the Year is none other than Ava DuVernay.

“Power” star Omari Hardwick is now known for winning an Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series award and on the movie end, Daniel Kaluuya won for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role “Get Out.”

“I don’t think you’re allowed to beat Denzel Washington in acting competition!” Kaluuya said during his acceptance speech. Both Hardwick and Kaluuya were first-time NAACP Image Awards winners.

Also Monday evening, Danny Glover was honored with the NAACP President’s Award while other winners included Taraji P. Henson for “Empire” as well as Octavia Spencer for “Gifted.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

TELEVISED AWARDS

Entertainer of the Year

Ava DuVernay

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Octavia Spencer, Gifted (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Motion Picture

Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Omari Hardwick, Power (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson, Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Drama Series

Power (Starz)

NON-TELEVISED AWARDS

TELEVISION

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jay Ellis, Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin, black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Joe Morton, Scandal (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Naturi Naughton, Power (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited, Series or Dramatic Special

The New Edition Story (BET)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Idris Elba, Guerrilla (Showtime)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited,Series or Dramatic Special

Queen Latifah, Flint (Lifetime)

Outstanding News/ Information, (Series or Special)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

The Manns (TV One)

Outstanding Variety or Game Show, (Series or Special)

Lip Sync Battle (Spike)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special), Individual or Ensemble

Roland Martin, News One Now (TV One)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special), Individual or Ensemble

LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle (Spike)

RECORDING

Outstanding New Artist

SZA (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Jazz Album

Petite Afrique, Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2, Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Album

DAMN., Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“HUMBLE.”, Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

LITERATURE

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

The Annotated African American Folktales, Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Editor), Maria Tatar (Editor), (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

Outstanding Literary Work, Non-Fiction

Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies, Dick Gregory (Author), (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work, Debut Author

No One Is Coming to Save Us, Stephanie Powell Watts (Author), (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work, Biography / Autobiography

Becoming Ms. Burton, From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women, Susan Burton (Author), Cari Lynn (Author), Michelle Alexander (Foreword By), (The New Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting our Sacred Dreams, Dr. Tererai Trent (Author), Oprah Winfrey (Foreword By), (Simon and Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Incendiary Art: Poems, Patricia Smith (Author), (TriQuarterly Books/Northwestern University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History, Vashti Harrison (Author), (Hachette Book Group)

Outstanding Literary Work, Youth / Teens

Clayton Byrd Goes Underground, Rita Williams-Garcia, (Author), Frank Morrison (Illustrator), (Amistad/HarperCollins Publishers)

MOTION PICTURE

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Idris Elba, Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)

DOCUMENTARY

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

STEP (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

The 44th President: In His Own Words” (History)

WRITING

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Janine Barrois, Claws, “Batsh*t” (TNT)

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

Gina Prince-Bythewood, Shots Fired, “Hour One: Pilot” (Fox)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams, The New Edition Story – Part 2 (BET)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Jordan Peele, Get Out (Universal Pictures)

DIRECTING

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anton Cropper, black-ish, “Juneteenth” (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series

Carl Franklin, 13 Reasons Why, “Tape 5, Side B” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Allen Hughes, The Defiant Ones (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Jordan Peele, Get Out (Universal Pictures)

ANIMATED/CGI

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Tiffany Haddish, Legends of Chamberlain Heights” (Comedy Central)