*If you’ve ever wanted to see what Eve and the rest of the ladies on “The Talk” look like WITHOUT make up, read on.

But FIRST …

That big “whew!” you just heard came from Jennifer Hudson‘s ex, David Otunga, who learned that he be charged for an alleged domestic violence incident with the singer/actress.

Police had been investigating Otunga for domestic battery after a November incident where Jennifer claimed he got angry at her, grabbed their son by the hand and shoved her out of their bedroom. She filed a report with cops in Burr Ridge, IL.

Wwll, authorities have completed their investigation and will not charge David.

If you recall, at the time, Hudson got a temporary restraining order after the alleged incident, which sparked their custody battle over David Jr.

In other news, “The Talk” kicked off 2018 with their New Year’s Evolutions, as each host commits to taking on a new personal challenge.

On Thursday’s show, Eve decided to go makeup free after realizing she uses cosmetics as a crutch. All hosts, including guest co-host Carnie Wilson, also shed their normal glam looks in solidarity.

On her fresh appearance, Eve says …

“Honestly, I’m still stressed out… I feel like I’m naked… but waiting for it was the hardest part and I’m glad that I’ve done it… [makeup] became a security blanket… I’ve been in the business from a young age and I wore makeup for everything, every time I was in public… also it became something, that I guess, I started seeing flaws that I didn’t want other people to see… I don’t want to be scared of that anymore… you ladies doing this with me, it has helped me, this is making me feel brave. So I thank you so much.”