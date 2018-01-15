*Diana Ross has expressed her fear after she was involved in the false ballistic missile warning scare in Hawaii on Saturday (Jan. 13).

The iconic singer was reportedly on vacation when hotel staff corralled the guests and took them underground after an emergency alert was issued of the missile threat and urged everyone to “take immediate shelter.”

Although a retraction message was sent out half an hour later claiming the threat had been “a mistake,” Ross was left “frightened” by the momentary panic which ensued.

When TMZ caught up with her, she seemed more than happy to return to L.A.

Watch the clip (above).

Gabrielle Union was at Barnes and Noble Saturday in Cleveland signing her book, “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” when she sounded off on Donald Trump’s racist commentary that Haiti and African countries are “shitholes.”

Union believes Trump was a tad bit confused on the matter, and that “shithole” actually refers to his brain.

She also thinks Oprah Winfrey — who is reportedly intrigued by the prospect of running for President in 2020 — can have a more lasting impact outside the Oval Office than inside.

Unions’ hubby Dwayne Wade was on hand supporting his wife, but can’t be seen in the video.

Watch:

Speaking of Oprah, the media mogul took to Instagram last week to share a clip of the #TimesUp discussion she moderated that aired on CBS Sunday Morning over the weekend.

But when one troll’s comments caught Winfrey’s attention, she clapped back in the most positive way.

Take a look: