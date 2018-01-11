*Reps for Drake have confirmed that he has absolutely nothing to do with a new unauthorized documentary about his rise to stardom. [Watch the trailer above.]

“Neither Drake nor anyone from Rap-A-Lot Records, YEMG or OVO has any association with director MarQuis Trill and have not approved of or authorized his documentary,” the rep told Billboard regarding the film “Toronto to Houston.”

Trill took to Instagram over the weekend to preview a trailer that features different moments from the 6-god’s storied musical journey — with a specific focus on his relationship to Houston. The video opens with Jas Prince, the Houston native who played an integral role in the beginning of Drake’s rise.

The documentary, produced by Rap-A-Lot, has no solid release date at press time. MarQuis’ caption under the trailer gave a brief backstory about the film as a few words of inspiration to up and coming artists. “People always ask ‘How did you get started?’ Well one way was filming @Champagnepapi in Houston, Tx. Every concert, event, club, or appearance that happened in H-Town, I was there,” it reads.

Watch the trailer below.

In other Drizzy news, some new NBA-themed tattoos may have joined his skin portraits of Sade and Lil Wayne.

In a recent Instagram post, fans noticed new ink on Drake that appears to be the jersey numbers of NBA players Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, who are longtime friends of the rapper.

ESPN editor Jovan Buha shared photos Drake recently posted on social media where one of his tattoos says “30 Gifted,” while the other reads “35 Snipe,” possibly referencing Durant’s former Instagram handle “easymoneysniper.” In the photo, Drake is on a basketball court, clad in LeBron James‘ high school basketball jersey.

View the post below.

I might be trippin, but I think Drake tattooed Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant’s numbers (and possibly last names) on his left arm: pic.twitter.com/knITeOuJrd — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 9, 2018

Via Billboard:

Drake has long expressed his respect for both players. In the rapper’s 2014 song “0 to 100,” Drizzy gave a shout out to Curry saying, “This shit a mothafuckin’ lay up/ I been Steph Curry with the shot/ Been cookin’ with the sauce, Chef Curry with the pot, boy.” He later referenced the Golden State Warriors point guard on his Views cut “Still Here” where he rapped, “Hittin’ like that 30 on my jersey, man, I’m gifted.” Back in April, a video surfaced of Drake eating eggs with the Curry family and he even showed up to support Ayesha Curry at her restaurant International Smoke.

As for Durant, Drake rocked his Golden State Warriors jersey at the Oakland, CA stop of his 2016 Summer Sixteen Tour following the former MVP’s departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The “Passionfruit” rapper also brought out Durant during his tour stop, introducing the former OKC player as his “brother.”