*In the follow-up film, “Paddington 2,” set for release in the US this weekend, Paddington, the bear is living in London with the Brown family and is the heart of the community.

His Aunt Lucy who raised him is turning 100 and he wants to get her the best present ever because she has done so much for him when he was growing up back in Peru.

She always dreamed of coming to London but she never got the chance because she was too old in age. Paddington finds the perfect birthday gift for her, a beautiful pop-up book of London.

The book shows all the things she always dreamed of seeing as a young bear. Unfortunately for Paddington, the book is very expensive so he has to get several odd jobs to foot the bill. He becomes a window washer, a barber, and he will do just about anything to try and get this present for her. Little does he know that someone else has their eyes set on the book as well and will do anything to have it in his possession also.

We spoke to the cast, writers, and celebrity fans of Paddington at the premiere of Paddington 2 about their most prize possession and favorite thing to do in London.

The carnival themed blue carpet had tons of main attractions like face painting, temporary tattoos, tasty treats, games, and Paddington was there as well. Tori spelling, Derek Fisher, and actress JoJo Siwa all brought their families to enjoy the film and festivities.

The movie cast Hugh Grant as the villain, Hugh Bonneville as Paddington’s adoptive dad and Ben Whishaw as Paddington’s voice.

The much anticipated sequel is is slated to open on January 12, so be sure to bring the family out to enjoy this tale of magic, mystery, and marmalade.