*There’s a lot going on tonight surrounding the 49th NAACP Image Awards, which take place tonight at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and will air live on TV One.

First, Terrence J is hosting a one-hour live Red Carpet Pre-Show that begins at 8 p.m. ET with Tanika Ray as special correspondent.

Then, the main event begins at 9 p.m. with Anthony Anderson as host. Common and Andra Day are scheduled to perform, and Danny Glover will receive the “President’s Award,” which recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service.

In addition, William Lucy, prominent labor union organizer and leader, will be honored with the NAACP Chairman’s Award, which recognizes individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change.

Presenters include Sterling K. Brown, Mary J. Blige, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Issae Rae, Chadwick Boseman, Terry Crews, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Isaiah Washington, Jacob Latimore, Jay Pharoah, Jemele Hill, Josh Gad, Loretta Devine, Meta Golding, Michael Smith, Tyler James Williams, Sonequa Martin-Green, Judge Greg Mathis and Mike Colter.

Additional talent scheduled to appear include Halle Berry, Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer, Chris Sullivan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ava DuVernay, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and more.

The NAACP “Entertainer of the Year” will also be revealed tonight. This honor goes to an individual within the entertainment industry who has achieved notable success in multiple projects and mediums. The nominees include Ava DuVernay, Bruno Mars, Chadwick Boseman, Chance the Rapper, Issa Rae, and JAY-Z.

So bottom line…The NAACP Image Awards will be broadcast live on TV ONE at 9pm/8c tonight (Monday, January 15) the federal holiday honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A one-hour pre-show will air live from the red carpet at 8pm/7c.