*Idris Elba is back and suited up as DI John Luther for the fifth installment of “Luther,” which began production this week across the pond.

“It’s good to be back in London, back in the coat,” Elba says of his return in the four-parter alongside Dermot Crowley (Hard Sun), Michael Smiley (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Patrick Malahide (Game of Thrones) as DSU Martin Schenk, Benny Silver and George Cornelius.

BAFTA Award-winning actress Wunmi Mosaku (Black Mirror) joins the cast as new recruit D.S. Catherine Halliday.

When the moonless shadows of London give birth to a new nightmare, DCI John Luther must once again confront the depths of human depravity. As a series of monstrous killings becomes ever more audacious, Luther and new recruit D.S. Catherine Halliday are confounded by a tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an unspeakable horror.

But, even as the case brings him closer than ever to the nature of true evil, a reluctant Luther must also face the ghosts of his own past. Striding back into the line of fire, he must choose who to protect… and who to sacrifice. Whatever his next move, it will have devastating consequences for those around him — and change John Luther forever.

Watch video of Idris on set below:

Luther – First Look Video from EURweb on Vimeo.

Show creator Neil Cross says: “We missed John Luther. We missed some old friends. And we wanted to make the biggest, scariest, darkest, most thrilling series of Luther there’s ever been. So that’s what we’ve come back to do.”

In 2016, new cast member Mosaku appeared in “Playtest,” one of six episodes in the third season of Charlie Brooker’s “Black Mirror” on Netflix. The same year, she played the role of Gloria Taylor, the mother of murdered schoolboy Damilola Taylor, in the television drama “Damilola, Our Loved Boy,” for which won the BAFTA for supporting actress.

Other notable credits include “I Am Slave,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Philomena,” and Stephen Poliakoff’s “Dancing on the Edge.”