*To promote its long-awaited return in March, FX has released the first trailer for “Atlanta” season 2, which will takes on the official new name of “Atlanta Robbin’ Season.”

The teaser is a single panning shot of three scenes featuring star/creator Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz’s characters in various settings to the ethereal sounds of Sonder’s “Too Fast.”

Stephen Glover, Donald’s brother and a writer on the show, explained that the new title reflects a time in Atlanta that takes place right before Christmas and New Years were there’s an uptick in crime in the city.

“People have to get Christmas gifts so it’s a time where robbery will go. You might get your package stolen from the front porch,” Stephen told the Television Critics Association, adding that his neighbor got her car stolen out of the driveway when they were shooting the second season. It’s just a very tense and desperate time.

“Our characters are going through insane, desperate transitions so Robbin’ Season is kind of a metaphor for all of our characters,” he said.

The first scene depicts Glover and Beetz sitting across from Henry and Stanfield at what seems to be a diner, as Glover and Stanfield are locked in conversation.

As the camera continues to pan, we are opened up to a dimly lit strip club scene; with dancers in the background, hips swaying. Glover, Stanfield, and Henry sit on a club couch, with the latter nonchalantly throwing money in the air.

The final shot sees the trio in the front yard of a house, with Stanfield mowing the lawn as Glover and Henry sit perched on top of the hood of an old-looking sedan; an alligator crawls just in front of them at the foot of the car.

FX announced on Friday (Jan. 5) that the show will return on March 1.

Watch the first trailer below.

Glover recently shared that the second season was also inspired by the 1992 film “Tiny Toon Adventures: How I Spent My Vacation.”

“We just went into this like, ‘Why are we going to do season 2? Everybody does season 2!’ And in the writers room, we talked a lot about How I Spent My Summer Vacation by Tiny Toons — which was a show we all really liked — and that was kind of the inspiration for season 2,” said Donald, who added it was the writers’ “favorite as kids.”