



*So how would you freak out if you got a tweet from official sources that a ballistic missile had been fired and was targeted to strike the city you’re in. Don’t lie and say you wouldn’t freak out ’cause you would … at least at first. 🙂

In any event, while you ponder that possibility, be aware that it actually did happen. Earlier today in Hawaii – and with the real possibility of a nuclear attack from North Korea hanging in the air – it scared the living crap out residents of the island state where the alert happened. Or should we say FALSE alert.

Read the FULL story (below) and/or WATCH the CNN video report …