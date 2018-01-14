african-immigrants
*The orange a-hole in the White House who proclaimed that Africa basically is home to “shithole countries,” once again, with that utterance, proved that he’s more than worthy of the a-hole designation we’ve given him.

Beyond that, his comment also proved how utterly ignorant and racist he is because his point was that (black) people from Africa don’t contribute in any meaningful way to the US economy and society.

Well, guess what? The facts say other wise.

Research of African immigrants who are 25 and older, found that 41 percent have bachelor’s degrees, compared with 30 percent of all immigrants and 32 percent of the U.S.- born population. Of the 19,000 U.S. immigrants from Norway — a country Trump reportedly told lawmakers is a good source of immigrants — 38 percent have college educations.

OK, there it is. In black and white.

Read on for the FULL story …

Lots of the news from sub-Saharan Africa is about war, famine, poverty or political upheaval. So it’s understandable if many Americans think most Africans who immigrate to the United States are poorly educated and desperate.







  1. Reds Reply

    The past few days were extremely frustrating, having to endure the relative lack of credible responses from the so called progressive media, in refuting Trump (and his surrogates) racist and misinformed claims. You had, for example, the likes of Limbaugh, being allowed to excuse Trump’s statement, by justifying it as a crude but accurate way of making the case for a merit based immigration system. In the midst of all this, you had the likes of Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid, seeming impotent in presenting the basic argument, that Trump’s claim of a preference for a merit based system, is nothing but a flimsy excuse for restricting non-white, and especially black, immigration. How else could you explain his hostility to the most qualified immigrants in a merit based system?

    According to Census data, more than 43 percent of African immigrants hold a bachelor’s degree or higher — slightly more than immigrants from East Asia. Nigerian immigrants are especially educated, with almost two-thirds holding college degrees — a significantly higher percentage even than Chinese or South Korean immigrants. African immigrants are also very likely to hold advanced degrees, many of which are earned at U.S. universities. By many measures, African immigrants are as far ahead of American whites in the educational achievement as whites are ahead of African-Americans.

  2. Reds Reply

    Trump need to stop worrying about black people coming to America in a merit based system. They have more than enough degrees in that department. Worry instead about your wife and her fake claims of having a degree.

