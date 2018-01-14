

*The orange a-hole in the White House who proclaimed that Africa basically is home to “shithole countries,” once again, with that utterance, proved that he’s more than worthy of the a-hole designation we’ve given him.

Beyond that, his comment also proved how utterly ignorant and racist he is because his point was that (black) people from Africa don’t contribute in any meaningful way to the US economy and society.

Well, guess what? The facts say other wise.

Research of African immigrants who are 25 and older, found that 41 percent have bachelor’s degrees, compared with 30 percent of all immigrants and 32 percent of the U.S.- born population. Of the 19,000 U.S. immigrants from Norway — a country Trump reportedly told lawmakers is a good source of immigrants — 38 percent have college educations.

OK, there it is. In black and white.

