*It appears that the dopamine is finally wearing off in Cardi B and Offset’s relationship, as the raptress has taken to Twitter to address the latest cheating drama surrounding her fiancé.

The first time news hit about Offset cheating on her with a groupie, Cardi dismissed the talk and responded by pretending to have sex on with him on Instagram Live. She then released yet another song (“Bartier Cardi”) with lyrics expressing how much she’s obsessed with Offset and riding his eggplant.

When fans called her out on it, she popped off about how much she loves him because he put a million dollar ring on her finger. So if she wants to shower her man with praise… the rest of you should get over it.

Meanwhile, the rest of us were like… “We doubt you two even make it down the aisle.”….. And it appears that Cardi finally agrees with us because now she claims she needs time to figure out their future together.

Why do people look up to me for ?why are people expecting me to have a perfect life ? I’m not perfect ?Neither is my life stop looking for other people life to look up too https://t.co/7ErT9IXmfm — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 10, 2018

“Why is it a problem that i want to take my time with a decision on my relationship ?” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wrote on Tuesday, January 9, in a since-deleted tweet. “why do i have to explain myself?I don’t ask ya why you still with that man that lives with his mom, that don’t pay your bills … Since when you guys had perfect relationship?”

When one of Cardi’s fans pointed out that “some women look up to you,” she snapped, “Why do people look up to me for ?why are people expecting me to have a perfect life ? I’m not perfect ?Neither is my life stop looking for other people life to look up too.”

Offset proposed to Cardi on stage during a concert in Philadelphia last October. In late December, a video was leaked online of a man who appeared to be the Migos rapper in a hotel room with a naked woman.

Then, earlier this month, a second surfaced video appeared to show him in bed with yet another woman. Offset has not publicly responded to the allegations.

But Cardi has one person in her corner: Maury Povich. The talk show host told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement on January 5, “Cardi B seems to be having some trust issues in her personal life. My show deals with these types of complicated situations on a daily basis. We would love to help Cardi B uncover the truth.”