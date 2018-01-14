*Issa Rae, Halle Berry, Jemele Hill, Mary J. Blige and Ava DuVernay are among the high-profile names set to appear on the NAACP Image Awards Monday.

They join other announced presenters Sterling K. Brown, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Terry Crews, Chadwick Boseman, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Isaiah Washington, Jacob Latimore, Jay Pharoah, Josh Gad, Loretta Devine, Meta Golding, Michael Smith, Tyler James Williams, Sonequa Martin-Green, Judge Greg Mathis and Mike Colter.

Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer, Chris Sullivan, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jurnee Smollett-Bell will also grace the stage.

Common and Andra Day, whose original song from Marshall, “Stand Up for Something,” is up for two awards, will perform on the show.

The NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, are set to air live on TV One from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, a.k.a. MLK Day (01-15-18).