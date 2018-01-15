*We’re about to see a lot more of the animated character Jaybo from Jay-Z’s video for “Story of O.J.”

His company, S. Carter Enterprises, just filed documents to trademark the character, with plans to plaster the image on T-shirts, sweaters, hats, blankets, shams, dinnerware, mugs, cocktail shakers and thermal containers, according to TMZ.

In the video, Jaybo is based on the racist character Sambo, from an 1899 children’s book.

Hov explained his motivations behind the lyrics in an 8-minute mini documentary, Footnotes for The Story of O.J., released on Tidal.

“O.J. would get to a space where he’s like, ‘I’m not black, I’m O.J.’ Like Tiger Woods would get to a space and think, ‘I’m above the culture,'” he said. “And that same person when he’s playing golf and playing great, you’re protected. When you’re not, they’re gonna put pictures of you drunk driving and, like, embarrass you. That world will eat you up and spit you out.”

