*“12 Years a Slave” screenwriter John Ridley will examine superhero mythology in the DC Universe through the eyes of its minority characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ridley’s series, The Other History of the DC Universe, will see the writer exploring issues often ignored by superhero comics, looking at the experiences of a number of fan-favorite characters including Green Lantern John Stewart, Vixen, Katana and Renee Montoya, as well as Extrano, DC’s counterpart to Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

“I could not be more excited by the opportunity to excavate the canon of the DC Universe through a vast array of characters who’ve earned their seat at the table,” Ridley said in a statement from the publisher. “I’m very impressed with DC’s commitment to making their history as reverent and urgent as it is engaging and entertaining for all its many fans.”

The writer will be discussing the series, which is slated to launch in winter 2018, during the “Many Shades of Heroism: DC Heroes Through The African-American Lens” panel at this weekend’s DC in D.C. event. The panel will be live-streamed via DC’s YouTube cannel on Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. Eastern.