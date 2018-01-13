*Eddie Murphy’s super-sexy ex-wife, Nicole Murphy recently celebrated her 50th birthday and was surprised with a bash by her children that was attended by her celebrity pals Drake and Johnny Gill.

Stunning!

Nicole’s 5 children (pictured below), with Eddie, hosted a surprise birthday party for her in Beverly Hills, at Mastro’s Steakhouse.

The former model thought she was attending a private event with her mother, but her mom was in on the surprise…

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: President Trump is Wrong on the Black Unemployment Rate its Not Really an All-time Low 6.8%

Nicole celebrated with many of her close friends and family, including New Edition’s Johnny Gill — who serenaded her with Stevie Wonder’s version of “Happy Birthday.”

Watch the moment via the player above.