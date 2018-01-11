*Kanye West and his dad made a pit stop at DC’s National Museum of African American History and Culture on Tuesday.

In video posted by a visitor, West and his father, Ray West, were taking in the exhibits and allegedly distracted visitors from a tour that was happening at the time.

“Kanye got in the way of our tour,” the visitor captioned the clip, showing Yeezy listening and nodding as a tour guide explained a specific collection to him and his father.

Watch video from Kanye’s museum visit below:

Ye’s recent appearance comes just a few days after a Twitter user shared that West made a terminally ill fan’s wish come true by rapping to her over the phone before she lost her bout with cancer shortly after the call.

“This girl in my town had cancer and Kanye called her a couple days ago to rap for her. I think Kim was there too,” the user wrote on Twitter. “Wasn’t even blasted on social media or anything. She passed yesterday. I have so much respect for him tho. Making her happy in her last moments.” Kim responded saying, “We are praying for her family.”