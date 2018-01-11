*”Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Young Hollywood says his life has been threatened ever since he was shown on the show trying to turn down the blackness of artist and co-star Amara La Negra.

In the series premiere last week, the producer told Amara she needed to be “more Beyonce and less Macy Gray.” He also called her psychotic after Amara took offense to his suggestion that she change her look … most notably her Afro.

Amara ultimately stormed off after he referred to her as “Nutella Queen.”

Watch below:

Young Hollywood, who has worked with 2 Chainz and reggaeton superstars Nicky Jam and Cosculluela, says he’s wrongfully being crucified and the industry’s sad standards are really to blame, reports TMZ.

Watch his TMZ interview below: