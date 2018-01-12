*Advance tickets for “Black Panther” went on sale Monday night and it’s already dethroning “Captain America: Civil War” as Fandango’s best-selling Marvel Cinematic Universe title in the first 24 hours of presales.

The heroic adventure opens on Feb. 16, which is part of the four-day President’s Day holiday weekend and adjacent to Valentine’s Day which falls on a Wednesday this year, per Deadline.

While industry estimates do not believe “Black Panther” will topple “Civil War‘s” strong opening weekend of $179M, but if it does, “Panter” would become the highest opening of all-time for a February release and the best opening before summer.

Meanwhile “Panther” actress Lupita Nyong’o has posted a video online revealing she wasn’t able to purchase opening night tickets to the Ryan Coogler-directed epic starring Chadwick Boseman.

Nyong’o – who plays Nakia, T’Challa’s undercover operative within the Dora Milaje – took to social media to explain how tickets had gone on sale on Monday night, but when she went to purchase them, she wasn’t able to. By the time she got past multiple error messages, all the seats were sold out.

Watch her video below: