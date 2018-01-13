

*Imagine if it had been you or your loved one who was released from a hospital on a cold winter night wearing only a hospital gown, you know kind that exposes your naked backside?

You don’t have imagine it, ’cause it actually happened in Baltimore. In fact, the callous act was caught on camera by a good samaritan named Imamu Baraka. But interestingly, Baraka says his actual motivation for filming the incident was because he feared no one would believe him.

Here’s the story …