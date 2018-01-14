

*We’re not even sure why she had him on her show to begin with, because what we suspected would happen did happen. On Saturday’s “AM JOY,” Joy Reid and Donald Trump stooge, Pastor Mark Burns this morning on AM Joy went at it over his defense of Donald Trump on immigration.

The bottom line reason for Burns even being on her show was to justify Trump’s “shithole” comments by pitching Trump’s “America First” policy and of course there’s the old stand by of “black people in America are suffering.”

Burns of course cited the Bible and talked about loving thy neighbor by sending aid to other nations. Reid asked him how, as a man of God, he could justify sending people (Haitians) back just like that. It probably won’t surprise you that Burns never answered Reid’s question.

Towards the end of the interview, as Burns continued, Reid said, “I’m gonna give you one more chance to answer my question and then we’re gonna be done here, because you’re actually wasting my time when you talk over me and don’t answer my question.”

Burns told Reid “you’re wasting my time,” to which she responded, “Oh, well then, if I’m wasting your time, then goodbye.” And the interview ended.

Check out the video of the interview. Here’s more …